Darryn Peterson’s College Debut: What To Expect From Kansas’ Star Freshman
Darryn Peterson, along with most players on the 2025-26 Kansas basketball team, will officially make their KU debuts tomorrow.
The Jayhawks will host Green Bay at Allen Fieldhouse for the first regular season game of the year. While he has yet to play an actual NCAA game, Peterson already gave fans a glimpse of what's to come in KU's first scrimmage.
In that performance, he was absolutely otherworldly, scoring 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting and 6-for-10 from 3-point range, while adding five steals, four rebounds, and two assists. To make matters even more impressive, 24 of those points and all of his threes came in the first half.
Similar expectations should be held for the Green Bay matchup, though a few factors could limit his minutes. Peterson missed KU's most recent scrimmage against Fort Hays State due to cramping and an illness, but head coach Bill Self said neither issue is expected to hold him out any longer.
The coaching staff might still be cautious with his minutes, especially against a team that went 4-28 last year and ranks among the weakest programs in Division I. But that doesn't mean Peterson won’t deliver another show-stopping performance, even in limited action.
Kansas looked like a completely different team with Peterson on the floor vs. the Cardinals compared to when he was out against Fort Hays.
In that first scrimmage, the Jayhawks scored 90 points, with Peterson contributing 26 of them. Without him, they totaled just 71, so his presence alone raises KU's offensive ceiling.
What Should Fans Expect From Darryn Peterson Tomorrow?
He isn't going to be the best version of himself right away, but expect another dominant showing from the Canton, Ohio, native.
In our stat projections posted earlier this week, we had Peterson averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him top 30 points on any given night.
Peterson is one of the most polished offensive prospects college basketball has seen in years. He uses his length to score at all three levels and is one of the best 3-point shooters in the sport, making him nearly impossible to guard.
Tomorrow's game will serve as a tune-up before his first true test on Friday, when the Jayhawks travel to face No. 25 North Carolina in a rowdy environment. That showdown will show NBA scouts just how ready Peterson is for the big stage.