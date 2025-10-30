Kansas Basketball Stat Projections for Every Player on 2025-26 Team
Ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season, Kansas Jayhawks fans are wondering how both Darryn Peterson and his supporting cast will perform. The Jayhawks aren't expected to be a high-scoring team but rather a squad that prioritizes defense and pushes the pace in transition.
There is no clear-cut offensive option after Peterson, but we were able to see a glimpse of Bill Self's early rotations during the Jayhawks' two preseason games against Louisville and Fort Hays State.
Now that those are wrapped up, we have assembled stat projections for each player on the 2025-26 roster.
Kansas Basketball 2025-26 Stat Projections
Darryn Peterson: 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks
Peterson is going to do it all for KU, from scoring to playmaking. He even showed a knack for coming up with big steals during the exhibition slate.
It is absolutely possible that he averages upward of 20 points per game, but the likelihood is that the more he scores, the less his teammates are contributing around him.
Flory Bidunga: 9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, 1.0 steals
There are still questions about how Bidunga has grown offensively over the offseason after he shot just 3-for-9 from the field and scored six points in KU's last game. Regardless, he will remain the starting center on opening night and should see the majority of the minutes at the five.
Now that he is playing extended minutes, his block numbers could surge and potentially rank among the top in the Big 12. His point-per-game total should likely hover around the double-digit mark.
Tre White: 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks
White has been a consistent role player who is now at his fourth program in as many years and has posted similar numbers nearly every season. He is a solid rebounder who should score 10-12 points per game.
His 3-point jumper has looked good early on, which could earn him more opportunities from Coach Self, but he still needs to work on his all-around game.
Melvin Council Jr.: 12.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.4 blocks
Council serves as the team's secondary ball handler when Peterson is on the court. He has been compared to Tyshawn Taylor on multiple occasions by Coach Self, and it’s easy to see why.
He is a long, defensive-minded guard who sets up teammates and finds crafty ways to score. Council could put up the highest assist total on the team and score enough despite some inefficiency due to his knack for getting to the free-throw line.
Bryson Tiller: 7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.4 steals
Tiller has looked excellent early on, and quite honestly, he has been best big man KU has played so far. The redshirt freshman has now scored in double figures in each of KU's first two scrimmages.
That number could drop a bit if Bidunga gets back on track, but it is not out of the question for Tiller to enter the starting lineup at some point this season.
Kohl Rosario: 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals
Rosario surprisingly drew the start over his other competition on the team and is set to play a big role as a freshman. There were some talks about him being one of the most NBA-ready players on this team, but he has struggled early on.
His jump shot is off, and he looks a bit uncomfortable on the court. While he should improve as the season progresses, it could take him a while to get fully acclimated to the college game.
Elmarko Jackson: 4.5 points, 2.4 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 steals
Jackson is back after his patellar tendon injury and is hoping to display the talent that once made him a McDonald's All-American. He is probably the top guard off the second unit right now and can handle the ball and play solid defense.
Sure, these are modest stat projections, but Jackson isn't someone who impacts the box score much, as he affects games in other ways. Regardless, he will have nights where he puts up points, and it wouldn't be surprising for his point total to be a little higher than where we have it projected.
Paul Mbiya: 4.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks
Mbiya is set to back up Bidunga at center after playing professionally in France last year.
He is a long, physical big man who can block shots, though he isn't much of a scorer. There could be nights when Mbiya outplays Bidunga, but his offensive game still needs refinement.
Jayden Dawson: 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists
Dawson appears to be in Coach Self's proverbial doghouse early in the year. The Loyola Chicago transfer has dealt with an injury and has played much less than many fans expected during the two scrimmages.
That is not to say he can't increase his role on the team later in the year, but it appears that guys like Rosario and Jackson have earned the staff's trust before him. He will need to shoot the 3-ball extremely well to start earning more minutes.
Jamari McDowell: 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists
McDowell played a lot in the scrimmages, but we don't anticipate that to be the case in the regular season.
He is in his third year with the program and could certainly take up some minutes early on as newcomers adjust, but he probably won't be playing much outside of early-season nonconference play.
Nginyu Ngala: 2.2 points, 0.6 assists
Ngala is another player who likely will not see much playing time this year. He is more of a practice player and locker-room presence.
However, his 3-point shooting could hypothetically provide a spark off the bench if needed.
Samis Calderon: 1.3 points, 0.8 rebounds
Calderon didn't play much in the exhibitions and looked a bit lost on the court. It is still possible that he redshirts, though Coach Self has not revealed whether that will be the case.
He is extremely talented and could certainly develop into a solid player, but it likely will not happen right now.