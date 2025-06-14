Division II Guard Camron McDowell: Kansas Basketball’s Next Roster Addition?
The Kansas Jayhawks have a new name to monitor in the transfer portal with former Northwestern Oklahoma State guard Camron McDowell on campus for a visit.
After averaging the second-highest point-per-game mark in Division II basketball this season (27.3), McDowell entered the portal and could be KU’s next transfer addition.
McDowell — who is not related to current Jayhawk Jamari McDowell — is a 6-foot-6 combo guard who made previous stops at Georgia and Jacksonville State before heading to the Division II level.
Despite garnering early buzz from Utah and other programs when he first entered the portal, McDowell set his sights on the NBA Draft and delayed his recruitment. Now, he is focused on finding a new destination for his final year of collegiate basketball.
Kansas’ backcourt is headlined by incoming freshman Darryn Peterson, along with complementary pieces like Melvin Council Jr., Jayden Dawson, and Elmarko Jackson.
However, McDowell is a pure bucket-getter who can create his own shot at a high level. The southpaw is a capable outside shooter (39% from three in 2024-25) and can play on or off the ball.
Even in a limited role, the Georgia native could provide instant offense. More importantly, his efficiency numbers skyrocketed at NWOSU.
The Jayhawks have three open scholarships to fill, and Bill Self appears to have his sights set on the next potential roster piece.
While some fans might be put off by his label as a Division II player, McDowell would be an excellent addition to a Kansas bench that lacks pure scorers.