Everything Bill Self Said About Rylan Griffen's Productive Day
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self had high praise for Rylan Griffen on Saturday after the Jayhawks' 96-64 win over Oklahoma State, particularly noting his improved decision-making and unselfish play.
In a game where Griffen showcased his playmaking ability, finishing with six assists, Self highlighted how his confidence and freedom on the court made all the difference.
“I think a lot of it with a lot of guys was playing [free],” Self said. “Rylan, to me, it's impossible to actually get inside someone's head and see what's actually going on. But when he is hesitant, you can almost see the wheels turning and thinking too much. But today, he didn't at all.”
That shift in mentality led to one of Griffen’s most well-rounded performances. Instead of rushing shots or forcing offense, he let the game come to him, making smart passes and setting up teammates for easy buckets.
“He made a couple of great passes and he made extra looks when normally maybe that would be a shot that he tried to hustle to get off,” Self continued. “He was a very willing passer today and he got us extra looks by making the extra pass. So I thought Rylan played really well.”
If he continues to play with this level of poise and confidence, he could become an even bigger asset for the Jayhawks down the stretch of the season after some struggles.