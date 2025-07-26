SI

Kansas's Bill Self Issues Statement After Brief Health Scare

The Jayhawks' coach appears on the road to recovery.

Patrick Andres

Bill Self watches Kansas's NCAA tournament game against Arkansas.
Bill Self watches Kansas's NCAA tournament game against Arkansas. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
After suffering a health scare, Kansas coach Bill Self appears to be on the mend.

Self has been released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital after receiving two stents on Thursday, he indicated in a Saturday afternoon statement reported upon by ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The university had said Thursday it believed Self would "make a full recovery."

"I feel strong and am excited to be home," the coach said in his statement. "Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season."

Self, 62, is entering his 23rd year with the Jayhawks and his 33rd year as a Division I head coach. His 831 wins ran 13th all-time, and he will in all probability jump at least to 12th on that list this season.

Kansas is coming off a 21-13 season; it lost 79–72 in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament to Arkansas.

Patrick Andres
