Kansas Basketball's Rakease Passmore Commits to New Program

Rakease Passmore, a former top-50 recruit in the Class of 2024, has pledged to coach Buzz Williams and Maryland

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 26, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Rakease Passmore (4) applauds after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
On Friday, Kansas transfer Rakease Passmore announced his transfer destination: Maryland.

Passmore is set to join former Kansas teammate David Coit in College Park under newly-hired head coach Buzz Williams. 

While the former top-50 recruit played sparingly as a freshman at Kansas (5.1 minutes per game last season), Passmore clearly has the tools for success.

An unbelievably explosive athlete with a silky-smooth stroke, Passmore can be an immediate impact player at Maryland, specializing in a 3-and-D role as a rotational piece for the Terrapins. 

With the potential to develop into a go-to option for Williams and his crew, Passmore is a solid get for Maryland, especially this late in the portal cycle.

The final domino to fall for the Jayhawks in their outgoing group of transfers, Passmore will suit up alongside Coit in Maryland. Meanwhile, AJ Storr is headed to Ole Miss, while Rylan Griffen is off to Texas A&M with Zach Clemence.  

On the flip side, coach Bill Self and his staff bring in a trio of veteran transfers in Jayden Dawson (Loyola-Chicago), Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure), and Tre White (Illinois). 

Kansas rounded out its incoming recruiting class through the high school ranks with the No. 1 overall prospect in Darryn Peterson, top-100 recruit Samis Calderon, and three-star wing Corbin Allen. 

The Jayhawks also return sophomore big man Flory Bidunga (5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 16.3 minutes last season) and former top-20 recruit Elmarko Jackson, who spent last season on the sidelines due to injury.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

