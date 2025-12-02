Three Keys to Victory for Kansas Basketball Against UConn
Heading into tonight's matchup between Kansas and UConn, the Jayhawks know they have an opportunity to nab a massive victory for their March Madness resume.
The Huskies are the No. 5 team in the country and have title aspirations, already picking up victories over BYU and Illinois. While this is a huge game for KU, it also might be the most difficult opponent it has faced to date.
The Jayhawks will potentially be getting Darryn Peterson back and will need to adapt quickly. So, here are three keys for the Jayhawks to win tonight.
3. Contributions From the Bench
Last game against Tennessee, Kansas received an unexpected spark from redshirt sophomore Elmarko Jackson. He scored 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half, and helped guide the Jayhawks to a comeback win.
Tonight, the Jayhawks will get Jayden Dawson back after he missed two games due to a wrist injury. Getting these boosts from the second unit has been huge for KU, and another unlikely hero might have to emerge for the Jayhawks to come out victorious.
2. Free Throw Shooting
One of the difference-makers in the last game was KU's excellence from the charity stripe. It shot 26-for-30 from the line, a stat that was pivotal in determining the winner.
The Jayhawks cannot afford to leave points at the line tonight against a UConn team that boasts one of the best offenses in the nation.
Kansas is shooting 76.5% from the line this season, good for 41st in the country, so they'll need to keep that up today.
1. Slowing Down UConn's Guards
The Huskies have one of the best backcourts in the nation, headlined by returning senior Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, and Silas Demary Jr.
Karaban was a starter on both of UConn's national championship teams and is an excellent all-around player. Ball can score at a high level, averaging 14.3 points so far this season. Demary is a Georgia transfer who leads the Big East in assists per game through seven contests with 5.9.
The Jayhawks have some good point-of-attack defenders in Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White. They will need to lock up the Husky guards to the best of their ability tonight.
Bonus: Learning to Play With Darryn Peterson
Peterson's return hasn't been confirmed yet, but it is looking more and more likely that he will make his long-anticipated return to the court today. If that is the case, Kansas could have some trouble adjusting, considering it has played nearly a month of basketball without him leading the offense.
Secondary and tertiary scorers like Flory Bidunga and White must continue to be aggressive even with Peterson in the lineup. They showed a lot of promising skills while he was gone, and it is important that they don't disappear once he does get back on the court.