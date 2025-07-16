Five-Star Prospect in 2026 Class Schedules Return Trip to Kansas
One of the top-ranked high school basketball recruits in the 2026 class has scheduled a visit to Kansas later this year, according to 247Sports.
Five-star power forward Toni Bryant will make the trip to Lawrence for the second time this year when he arrives on campus Nov. 2 after previously visiting KU back in March.
The 6-foot-9 big man from Zephyrhills, Florida, is currently ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the country, the No. 2 prospect in Florida, and the third best power forward in his class.
He holds offers from North Carolina, NC State, Missouri, and Florida State – all of whom he has visits scheduled for over the next few months. He also has offers from Alabama, Creighton, Michigan, and several other schools from across the country.
As a junior at North Tampa Christian Academy this past year, he averaged 21.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 66% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.
Bryant transferred to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior season where he’ll look to solidify himself as one of the best high school players in the country.
Getting a second visit from the talented high school senior is a promising sign for KU’s chances as they are the only school thus far to receive a second visit. Perhaps seeing a game inside Allen Fieldhouse will seal the deal for him to become a Jayhawk.
KU currently has zero players committed in the 2026 class, but landing Bryant would be a great way to start.