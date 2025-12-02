How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs UConn: TV Viewing Guide
Are you tuning into Kansas vs UConn tonight? This is what you should know if you're wondering how to watch or listen to the game.
Kansas and UConn are set to face off in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening in a marquee nonconference matchup. The Jayhawks are coming off a three-game winning streak in the Players Era Festival, while the Huskies recently defeated No. 14 Illinois in an impressive victory.
This is one of the biggest early matchups of the season and should be an excellent game, especially if star freshman Darryn Peterson is able to suit up for KU. For those interested in watching, here is all the information you should know and key stats on each team.
How to Watch Kansas vs. UConn
- Who: No. 5 UConn Huskies (6-1) vs. No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2)
- What: Ninth regular season game for Kansas and its fourth home game
- When: Tuesday, December 2 at 8 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- TV announcers: (Jon Sciambi for play-by-play, Fran Fraschilla for color commentary)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas has compiled six wins and two losses through its first eight games, despite playing without Peterson for six of the contests. Its best victories have come against Tennessee and Syracuse, while its two losses came to North Carolina and Duke. UConn has marquee wins over BYU and Illinois, with its only defeat coming to Arizona at home. The Huskies have otherwise been flawless.
- Series history: The Jayhawks and Huskies have faced off four times in school history, with KU coming out victorious in every meeting. The two meetings in the 21st century include a Round of 32 March Madness win for the Jayhawks in 2016. The most recent showdown came in December 2023 when Kansas came out victorious 69-65 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU's two other wins came in 1995 and 1997.
Meet the Coaches
- Dan Hurley, UConn: Now in his eighth year at UConn, Hurley has become one of the most accomplished active coaches in college basketball. He won back-to-back championships in 2023-2024 and appears poised for a legendary tenure in Storrs. He is 0-1 vs. the Jayhawks at UConn and also lost a regular-season game when he was the head coach of Rhode Island.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self, who also has two national championships, is 2-0 against Hurley and will look to extend his undefeated record. The 23rd-year head coach is arguably the best active coach in the sport.
