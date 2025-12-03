Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs UConn
No. 21 Kansas is looking to secure another marquee victory over a top opponent as No. 5 UConn travels to Lawrence. The Huskies return to Allen Fieldhouse for the second time in three years as part of KU's grueling nonconference schedule.
Darryn Peterson remains out with a hamstring injury for the seventh straight game, but the Jayhawks are coming off a statement win over previously undefeated Tennessee and have proven they can compete with anyone in the country.
First Half:
N/A
Second Half:
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. UConn
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN2
Link: Watch ESPN
Kansas vs. UConn Preview
Kansas has performed well in Peterson's absence, posting a 5-1 record with the lone loss coming against Duke in the Champions Classic.
During their appearance in the Players' Era Festival, the Jayhawks went 3-0 with victories over Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Tennessee, a stretch that reinvigorated expectations for the season.
However, UConn may present the toughest challenge yet. The Huskies sit at 6-1 with their only loss coming to No. 2 Arizona, and boast strong wins over Illinois and Big 12 foe BYU.
Dan Hurley's squad is among the most well-rounded teams in the country and will test Kansas on both ends of the floor.
The crowd inside the Phog will be a massive factor, as always, especially with UConn playing its first true road game of the year.