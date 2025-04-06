Flory Bidunga With a Surprising Transfer Portal Announcement
Flory Bidunga Returning Leaves Transfer Portal, Returning to Kansas
In today’s era of college basketball, which is characterized by a never-ending carousel of coaches and players switching schools, a program’s outlook can be flipped on its head within a two to three day window.
After enduring the downside of that throughout last week, when head coach Bill Self and Kansas lost numerous players to the transfer portal in a quick stretch, the Jayhawks can now safely say they’re reaping the benefits.
On Saturday, Kansas signed 6-foot-4 guard Jayden Dawson from Loyola-Chicago, who averaged 13.9 points per game this season, before landing 6-foot-7 wing Tre White, who averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds at Illinois.
Then, to top it all off, on Sunday afternoon, freshman big man Flory Bidunga – who entered the transfer portal eight days prior – announced his destination for next season: Lawrence, Kansas.
With sources having reported that Bidunga was keeping the door open for a return to Kansas, there was a known possibility that Self and his staff could keep Bidunga, but the former five-star recruit was also known to have been heavily linked to Indiana – which was the state Bidunga played his high school basketball.
This season, the high-flying 6-foot-9 forward put up 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in just 16.3 minutes. An excellent interior defender, and a lob-threat on offense, Bidunga brings immediate value to the Jayhawks, while serving as an integral part of Kansas’ long-term future.
With three years of eligibility remaining, Bidunga figures to expand his game as he seeks to fill the gaping void left by star center Hunter Dickinson’s departure.
Joining forces with the second-ranked Class of 2025 prospect in the nation (according to 247 Sports) in combo-guard Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks very well may have one of the best young duos in the country next season.