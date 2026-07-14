Former Kansas Standout Lagerald Vick Arrested for Attempted First-Degree Murder

A former Kansas standout has run into serious legal trouble. Ex-Jayhawk guard Lagerald Vick was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder following an incident that allegedly occurred at a July 4 party.



According to court documents, the victim claims Vick initiated a verbal confrontation while carrying a handgun tucked into his waist. The victim alleges that Vick then shot him in the lower back as he began walking away.

Former Kansas basketball player Lagerald Vick charged with attempted murder https://t.co/XZBC3aflRL pic.twitter.com/gKCJGhvbKI — New York Post (@nypost) July 13, 2026

This is not the first time the former 2018 Final Four contributor has faced legal issues. During his freshman year at Kansas, he was investigated after reportedly striking a female student, and more recently, he was also facing a burglary charge after an ex-girlfriend alleged that he stole several items from her residence.



These allegations undoubtedly change how many Kansas fans will view Vick, regardless of everything he accomplished during his time in Lawrence. It's difficult to separate a player's legacy from accusations this serious, although the legal process is still ongoing and the charges have yet to be resolved.

Jan 20, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) celebrates after a play against the Baylor Bears in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across three and a half seasons at Kansas, Vick averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5% from 3-point range. He played a key starting role on the Jayhawks' 2018 Final Four team and was the program's second-leading scorer in 2018-19 before unexpectedly leaving the team to deal due to undisclosed personal matters.



Vick last played professionally in New Zealand in 2024 and suited up for Kansas' alumni team in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in 2023, 2024, and 2025. He also spent time playing professionally in Taiwan, Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico.