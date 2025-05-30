Freshman Superstar Darryn Peterson Shows Off New Kansas Threads
The potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft and incoming Kansas Jayhawks freshman, Darryn Peterson, moved into his dorm on KU’s campus this week.
In a new video he posted on his X account, Peterson gave Jayhawk fans an early look at him wearing Kansas threads.
“Bucket Jones” showed what he did during his first official day on campus, and he unsurprisingly looks terrific donning a Jayhawk uniform.
He put some shots up in the practice gym and sported a vintage KU warm-up jacket at one point in the video.
Peterson is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, making him the first top prospect to commit to the Jayhawks since Josh Jackson.
After a terrific senior year at Prolific Prep, the superstar guard skyrocketed to No. 1 overall on most recruiting sites, surpassing the likes of AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer.
In April, Peterson played in the McDonald's All-American game and was named the co-MVP of the event with a dominant 18-point outing.
Although Peterson will be the star of the show in Lawrence, head coach Bill Self is still looking for three scholarship players to round out the roster.
The Jayhawks have a ways to go this offseason after missing out on top targets like Darrion Williams and Dame Sarr, but Peterson will continue to shine regardless.