How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs Utah in Big 12 Showdown

Kansas is looking to continue its excellent stretch on Saturday against Utah as the Jayhawks aim to extend their winning streak to seven games. Coming off consecutive wins over BYU and Texas Tech, Bill Self's group is hotter than it has been all season.



This matchup will be far less challenging than the previous two with Utah coming into town. The Utes are tied for dead last in the Big 12 standings and are still in the process of rebuilding their program.

For those unsure how to tune into the contest on Saturday, here is everything you need to know.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Utah

Who: Utah Runnin' Utes (9-13, 1-8 Big 12) vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (17-5, 7-2)

Saturday, February 7 at 1:30 p.m CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: FOX (To access link, CLICK HERE)

FOX (To access link, CLICK HERE) Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst)

Tim Brando (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 1 p.m.

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas opened Big 12 play with a 1-2 record, but has since rattled off marquee victories over Iowa State, BYU, and Texas Tech. In nonconference play, KU posted a 10-3 record with wins over notable opponents such as Tennessee, NC State, and Missouri. Meanwhile, Utah finished nonconference play with an 8-5 record but has since lost eight of its last nine games, many of which were not particularly competitive. Their worst defeats include home losses to Cal Poly and Grand Canyon.

Kansas opened Big 12 play with a 1-2 record, but has since rattled off marquee victories over Iowa State, BYU, and Texas Tech. In nonconference play, KU posted a 10-3 record with wins over notable opponents such as Tennessee, NC State, and Missouri. Meanwhile, Utah finished nonconference play with an 8-5 record but has since lost eight of its last nine games, many of which were not particularly competitive. Their worst defeats include home losses to Cal Poly and Grand Canyon. Series history: Kansas holds a 2-1 lead in the all-time series, though the Utes won the only meeting between the two programs since joining the conference. They upset the Jayhawks 74-67 in Salt Lake City last year in February. Prior to that matchup, KU picked up head-to-head victories in 1995 and 2014.

Meet the Coaches

