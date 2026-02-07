How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs Utah in Big 12 Showdown
Kansas is looking to continue its excellent stretch on Saturday against Utah as the Jayhawks aim to extend their winning streak to seven games. Coming off consecutive wins over BYU and Texas Tech, Bill Self's group is hotter than it has been all season.
This matchup will be far less challenging than the previous two with Utah coming into town. The Utes are tied for dead last in the Big 12 standings and are still in the process of rebuilding their program.
For those unsure how to tune into the contest on Saturday, here is everything you need to know.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Utah
- Who: Utah Runnin' Utes (9-13, 1-8 Big 12) vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (17-5, 7-2)
- What: 23rd regular season game for both teams and the 10th conference game
- When: Saturday, February 7 at 1:30 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: FOX (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 1 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas opened Big 12 play with a 1-2 record, but has since rattled off marquee victories over Iowa State, BYU, and Texas Tech. In nonconference play, KU posted a 10-3 record with wins over notable opponents such as Tennessee, NC State, and Missouri. Meanwhile, Utah finished nonconference play with an 8-5 record but has since lost eight of its last nine games, many of which were not particularly competitive. Their worst defeats include home losses to Cal Poly and Grand Canyon.
- Series history: Kansas holds a 2-1 lead in the all-time series, though the Utes won the only meeting between the two programs since joining the conference. They upset the Jayhawks 74-67 in Salt Lake City last year in February. Prior to that matchup, KU picked up head-to-head victories in 1995 and 2014.
Meet the Coaches
- Alex Jensen, Utah: Jensen is in his first season at the helm in Salt Lake City, replacing Craig Smith this offseason. Jensen had an outstanding college career at Utah and was handed MWC Player of the Year honors in 2000 before going on to a lengthy professional career in Europe. After his playing days, Jensen transitioned into coaching and landed assistant roles with the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks at the NBA level prior to heading back to his alma mater.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self holds a 1-1 career record against Utah, with the lone loss coming last season. However, Saturday will mark his first matchup against Jensen and the first time the Jayhawks have ever hosted Utah inside Allen Fieldhouse.
