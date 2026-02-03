Three Instant Observations From Kansas’ Absurd Win at No. 13 Texas Tech

Kansas entered its Big Monday matchup at Texas Tech as road underdogs, yet it pulled away when it mattered most. The Jayhawks picked up a massive 64-61 victory to improve to 17-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play.



While they trailed by as many as 10 points and were down seven with four minutes remaining, Bill Self's group never folded and continued to fight all night. KU played strong defense down the stretch and held JT Toppin to just 10 points on 5-for-18 shooting.

It was one of the best wins of the season for KU and arguably the program's best road comeback of the decade. Here are three instant observations from the statement victory.

Feb 2, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) stops to shoot in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.

3. A Resilient Comeback From a Resilient Group

It is no secret that KU has mounted multiple comebacks this season, including its 12-point rally against Tennessee in the Players Era Tournament and its overtime win vs. NC State. However, this was the most improbable comeback to date, as it came against a top-15 Texas Tech team that defeated KU by 29 points on its home floor two years ago.



The Red Raiders outrebounded the Jayhawks and committed six fewer turnovers, leading to 19 more shot attempts. Despite those disadvantages, this group never wavered.

The Jayhawks showcased why they own one of the best defenses in the country, holding Tech to an awful 31.9% shooting from the field. What initially looked like a lost night turned into one of the most impressive wins in recent memory.

2. KU Could Have Used More From Its Big Men

The final result was a victory, but Kansas certainly could have used more production from its frontcourt. Flory Bidunga was solid, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 36 minutes.



However, fellow starter Bryson Tiller struggled after his career outing against BYU just two days earlier. He finished with only three points on 1-for-6 shooting, and the duo combined for seven of KU's 15 turnovers.

Feb 2, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) looks to pass the ball in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Jayhawks needed their guards to carry the load late, which ultimately proved to be fine. Still, a bounce-back performance from Tiller will be important moving forward, and Bidunga appeared capable of providing even more when the Jayhawks were down.

1. Darryn Peterson’s Late-Game Heroics Loom Large

We've gone this long without mentioning it, but it would be impossible not to bring up how crucial Darryn Peterson was down the stretch. He went scoreless through the first 18 and a half minutes of the second half, then drilled the two biggest shots of his Kansas career within a 36-second span.

DARRYN PETERSON AGAIN. JAYHAWKS LEAD 🤯



Both game-winning 3-pointers were well-contested, yet Peterson displayed his elite shot-making. Those buckets preserved the Jayhawks' winning streak and proved why he is projected as the No. 1 overall pick.