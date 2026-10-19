How to Watch Kansas vs. Louisville Basketball Exhibition in Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas is set to face off against Louisville in its second preseason scrimmage of the year. The Jayhawks will host the Cardinals and former KU big man Flory Bidunga in Allen Fieldhouse in what should be an exciting matchup.



For those interested in finding out how to watch the contest, we've provided all the information you need to tune into the showdown.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Louisville Basketball Exhibition

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) battle for a loose ball during an exhibition game before UofL basketball's 2025-26 season at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (0-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)

No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (0-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) What: Second exhibition of the preseason for Kansas and second part of a scheduled home-and-home series

Second exhibition of the preseason for Kansas and second part of a scheduled home-and-home series When: Wednesday, October 21 at 6 p.m. CT

Wednesday, October 21 at 6 p.m. CT Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPNU (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPNU (To access link, CLICK HERE) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This offseason: Kansas had one of the most eventful offseasons in the country, bringing top-ranked freshman Tyran Stokes and several key transfers on board to replace Darryn Peterson. In the past month alone, KU has taken advantage of court injunctions and added Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., and Trey Kaufman-Renn, all of whom were ineligible not long ago. Louisville made waves in the offseason after stealing Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga away from Kansas, in addition to Oregon standout Jackson Shelstad and Arkansas wing Karter Knox.

Kansas had one of the most eventful offseasons in the country, bringing top-ranked freshman Tyran Stokes and several key transfers on board to replace Darryn Peterson. In the past month alone, KU has taken advantage of court injunctions and added Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., and Trey Kaufman-Renn, all of whom were ineligible not long ago. Louisville made waves in the offseason after stealing Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga away from Kansas, in addition to Oregon standout Jackson Shelstad and Arkansas wing Karter Knox. Series history: In regular season meetings, Kansas leads the all-time series over UL 6-5, though the Jayhawks also took down the Cardinals 90-82 in last year's scrimmage in the KFC Yum! Center. This will be the second-ever exhibition between the two schools.

Meet the Coaches

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey speaks to the media at the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Kelsey, Louisville: Entering his third year ar the helm, Kelsey has coached UL to a 51-19 record and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances so far. Prior to his current stint, he spent nine seasons at Winthrop and three at the College of Charleston.

Entering his third year ar the helm, Kelsey has coached UL to a 51-19 record and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances so far. Prior to his current stint, he spent nine seasons at Winthrop and three at the College of Charleston. Bill Self, Kansas: Kansas surprisingly hasn't met with Louisville in the regular season since the 20th century, so Self doesn't have an official record against the Cardinals, even at his three head coaching stops before arriving in Lawrence.

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