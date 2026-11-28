The Kansas basketball team picked up win No. 7 today against Villanova by a score of 65-50 in Allen Fieldhouse. Bill Self's group was dominant defensively and held the Wildcats to under 30% field goal shooting on the night.

While he was KU's second-leading scorer with 14 points, freshman phenom Tyran Stokes didn't look like his usual self. He shot 4-for-14 from the field, adding seven rebounds and turning it over twice. It marked the second consecutive contest where he finished with under 15 points and wasn't very efficient.



Following the victory, Coach Self briefly spoke to the media about what he saw from Stokes. He agreed with reporters that he didn't have his typical burst and that his knee was limiting him.

"Tyran's having a hard time exploding with his knee," Self said. "He's not 100%... I know it's bothering him, but I will give him credit, he's out there. He's got a bone bruise on his knee. It doesn't feel good. He can't hurt it worse, but he's out there."

Nov 27, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) reacts during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second half of the Jayhawks' win over UNLV in the Players Era 8 Tournament, Stokes had to be helped off the floor after hurting his knee. He'd go on to miss just one game — the semifinal matchup against West Virginia — before returning to face Houston in the championship round.

Unlike Stokes' first two weeks of action, though, he hasn't quite displayed the same bounce and athleticism as before. The 6-foot-8 forward has relied heavily on getting to the foul line and drawing contact, but Self believes he isn't "playing above the rim" as he should be.



The most important thing to note from Self's comments is that Stokes cannot worsen the injury by suiting up. Since it is only a bone bruise and the MRI found no structural damage, it's only a matter of time before the pain begins to subside.

Stokes' teammates stepped up to compensate for his off night, highlighted by a 17-point performance by Tre White. KU as a team wasn't particularly sharp offensively, but its suffocating defense kept it comfortably ahead throughout the evening.

Considering he is only a little over a week removed from sustaining the bone bruise, it makes sense why Stokes is having difficulty recovering. He'll be able to enjoy some much-needed rest over the next week, a span in which the Jayhawks only play one game in eight days.

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