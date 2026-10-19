Breaking: Kansas Basketball Adds Former Purdue Star Trey Kaufman-Renn to Roster

The Kansas basketball roster seemed all but set after adding Melvin Council Jr. earlier this month — at least that's what everyone thought. Bill Self has shocked the college basketball world by making one last addition before the beginning of the regular season.



According to multiple outlets, former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn has committed to the Jayhawks for the upcoming season and enrolled in classes at KU. Assuming he remains eligible, he could eventually turn into a sure-fire starter on this team.

NEWS: Purdue transfer and Minnesota Timberwolves draft pick Trey Kaufman-Renn has signed with Kansas, the school announced.



The 24-year-old forward is currently eligible for a sixth season though a court injunction. Averaged 14.2 PTS and 8.3 REB last season.… pic.twitter.com/q5lelh6tkK — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 19, 2026

The Sellersburg, Indiana, native spent five seasons at Purdue and started 112 games over his final three seasons with the Boilermakers. After exhausting his collegiate eligibility, he declared for the NBA Draft and was selected No. 59 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, since Kaufman-Renn never signed an NBA contract, he filed a personal lawsuit against the NCAA in an attempt to secure another season of eligibility. He was eventually granted a temporary restraining order and later a preliminary injunction, paving the way for him to join a college program as the case continues.



A spot opened on KU's roster after incoming freshman Grant Mordini suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury last month. That would explain why college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported "mutual interest" between Kaufman-Renn and Kansas in late September, meaning this was likely a work in progress for a while.

The Jayhawks have now filled three roster spots in less than 30 days, capping off one of the most unexpected offseason turnarounds in recent NCAA history.

"Trey Kaufman-Renn, who had a tremendous career at Purdue, has enrolled in classes, and is practicing with us as of Sunday," Coach Self said in a press release. "He reached the national championship game, the Elite 8 and the Sweet 16 at Purdue and has been extremely well-drilled and well-coached. Even though it's late in the process, because of his basketball IQ, we think his transition will be quicker than most put in the same circumstance."

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) leaves the court as the seconds count down in a NCAA Tournament game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kaufman-Renn averaged 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds as a junior before posting 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 57.8% field goal shooting as a senior. He stands at 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, giving the Jayhawks another big man option to potentially start alongside Utah transfer Keanu Dawes in the frontcourt.

Much like Tre White and Melvin Council Jr., his eligibility could still be affected by future court rulings. There's no guarantee any of those three players will be with the Jayhawks by the time March rolls around, so all the program can do is hope.



Given how late Kaufman-Renn has entered the picture, there's no question it will take him some time to get acclimated with the scheme and his new teammates. Regardless, adding an experienced Big Ten standout this late in the year gives the Jayhawks' championship aspirations a serious boost in what could be Self's final season at the helm.

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