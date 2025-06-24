How Will Kohl Rosario Fit at Kansas - Will He Be a Starter?
On Tuesday, top-50 2026 prospect Kohl Rosario committed to head coach Bill Self and Kansas, while announcing his plan to reclassify to 2025 and join the Jayhawks on the hardwood for the upcoming season.
Finally, after months of speculation and swirling questions about Kansas landing a star wing (missed out on Dame Sarr, among others) for the 2025-26 season, the Jayhawks seemingly found the final piece to their puzzle in Rosario.
But, what will be his actual fit in the lineup in rotation? Here’s our well-educated guess:
Incoming top-ranked prospect Darryn Peterson is all but guaranteed the keys to the Kansas offense, while the smooth-shooting Jayden Dawson (Loyola-Chicago transfer) will likely fill out the starting lineup in the backcourt.
From here, things get a bit murky. Does Self start Rosario at the three, and shift Illinois transfer Tre White – who is maybe 6-foot-7 and 210, and even more worryingly, listed as a guard – to the four?
Rosario’s athleticism and shooting ability would be invaluable on the wing for a Kansas lineup that is a bit short on both, especially the latter.
But, if Rosario is at the three, that would force the Jayhawks to roll out a frontcourt of White and Flory Bidunga. Although the uber-athletic, lengthy Bidunga can clean up his fair share of mistakes, he’s still just 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds himself.
A frontcourt of White and Bidunga would be a recipe for defensive disaster in the Big 12, but, at least for the time being, that appears to be the most likely outcome.
Still, the hope is coach Bill Self and his crew find a more viable option at the four – whether through the largely decimated transfer portal, or more likely, the international route – and move White back to the three.
In that scenario, would Self roll out the veteran Dawson at the two, or the young, potential-rich Rosario? In today’s era of college basketball, Self likely chooses Dawson, at least to tip off the season, pushing Rosario to a sixth-man role.
At the very least, Rosario will see a healthy dose of minutes during his freshman campaign, and have every opportunity to work into the Jayhawk starting lineup – that is, if he isn’t there from day one.