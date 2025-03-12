Hunter Dickinson Reflects on His Final Game at Allen Fieldhouse
In his fifth year of collegiate basketball, Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson has had a long journey – one that began in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before he ultimately found his home in Lawrence, Kansas.
After spending his first three seasons as a member of the Michigan Wolverines, the two-time All-American big man took his talents to KU, where Dickinson has suited up in Jayhawk blue his last two years.
Having just wrapped up the regular season slate of his final season, Dickinson is cherishing his remaining moments – all at the urging of his legendary head coach Bill Self.
Despite postseason play still awaiting Dickinson and his Jayhawks, he and his fellow seniors were forced to close one chapter on Saturday afternoon when they took the floor in Allen Fieldhouse one last time.
“Coach said yesterday or today, you’ll always remember your last game [at home]. You might not remember certain games but you’ll always remember your last game,” said Dickinson.
Fortunately, he’ll have a fond memory as Dickinson tied his career-high, and poured in the most he ever has in Kansas threads with a 33 point showing that he paired with ten rebounds to lead his squad to an 83-76 victory over then-No. 24 Arizona.
And Dickinson certainly didn’t take his squad’s performance for granted:
“So being able to go out like this, in style, being able to win vs a ranked team, to really help us with our seeding come to March is super special for me and the guys,” continued Dickinson. “I feel like it’s something we’ll always remember.”
While a top-25 win on Senior Day to snap a two-game skid, and build momentum heading into postseason play is certainly a welcome sign, Dickinson and the Jayhawks surely have their sights set on two much loftier goals: A Big 12 Tournament Title and a deep run in the Big Dance.
And facing UCF on Wednesday, Kansas won’t have to wait much longer to begin its journey to a Big 12 title and beyond.