Hunter Dickinson Pokes Fun at End of College Career With New Brand Deal

Former Kansas center Hunter Dickinson is already looking ahead to his post-playing career plans with his new brand deal.

Joshua Schulman

Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) and Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) battle for position during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) and Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) battle for position during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Former All-American center Hunter Dickinson has always been susceptible to criticism during his playing days.

In addition to being a trash talker on the court, college basketball fans often slammed Dickinson for his unusually old age at the collegiate level since he was 24 during his super-senior season.

Now that Dickinson's eligibility has run out, he'll need to pivot to a job search. Given his recent brand partnership video, LinkedIn appears to be his preferred platform for professional opportunities.

Dickinson is clearly not taking the jokes personally, as he poked fun at himself for a seven-year playing career, even though he spent five years in the NCAA.

The former Michigan star stuffed the stat sheets during his two years in Lawrence, albeit in consecutive disappointing seasons. He averaged 17.7 points and 10.5 rebounds across 67 contests for the Jayhawks.

Dickinson is technically eligible to be selected NBA Draft, but he did not receive an invite to the 2025 draft combine, nor is he expected to hear his name called at the podium next month.

It remains to be seen whether he plans to continue his basketball career in the G League or overseas.

Despite his slim chances at the next level, Dickinson still has a post-basketball career cut out for him. He was part of CBS Sports HQ's coverage of March Madness this past season and appears on the Field of 68 podcast regularly.

Although his time at KU was underwhelming, one thing fans cannot take away from Dickinson is his vivid personality.

JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

