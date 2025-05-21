Hunter Dickinson Pokes Fun at End of College Career With New Brand Deal
Former All-American center Hunter Dickinson has always been susceptible to criticism during his playing days.
In addition to being a trash talker on the court, college basketball fans often slammed Dickinson for his unusually old age at the collegiate level since he was 24 during his super-senior season.
Now that Dickinson's eligibility has run out, he'll need to pivot to a job search. Given his recent brand partnership video, LinkedIn appears to be his preferred platform for professional opportunities.
Dickinson is clearly not taking the jokes personally, as he poked fun at himself for a seven-year playing career, even though he spent five years in the NCAA.
The former Michigan star stuffed the stat sheets during his two years in Lawrence, albeit in consecutive disappointing seasons. He averaged 17.7 points and 10.5 rebounds across 67 contests for the Jayhawks.
Dickinson is technically eligible to be selected NBA Draft, but he did not receive an invite to the 2025 draft combine, nor is he expected to hear his name called at the podium next month.
It remains to be seen whether he plans to continue his basketball career in the G League or overseas.
Despite his slim chances at the next level, Dickinson still has a post-basketball career cut out for him. He was part of CBS Sports HQ's coverage of March Madness this past season and appears on the Field of 68 podcast regularly.
Although his time at KU was underwhelming, one thing fans cannot take away from Dickinson is his vivid personality.