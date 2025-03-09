Hunter Dickinson Takes Over In Win Over Arizona
Hunter Dickinson was a machine in Kansas Basketball's 83-76 win over No. 24 Arizona on Saturday. Dickinson posted his 62nd career double-double, finishing with 33 points and 10 rebounds.
The 33-point effort gave Dickinson his 31st career double-double as a Jayhawk, making his last game in Allen Fieldhouse one of his best.
The Kansas win on Saturday makes it 42 consecutive Senior Day wins, and the seniors did not disappoint the home crowd.
Aside from Dickinson's game-high 33 points, Zeke Mayo, KJ Adams Jr. and Dajuan Harris Jr. had great last games in Allen Fieldhouse.
Mayo finished with 20 points shooting 5-for-7 from three. Adams Jr. added 12 points and eight rebounds. Harris Jr. also contributed with nine points and a game-high nine assists.
Kansas improved to 20-11 overall and 11-9 in the Big 12, and with the 20th win of the season that gives the program 35 out of the last 36 seasons with 20 or more wins.
Although this season has not been what Jayhawks fans were wanting to see, Bill Self has not had a season at Kansas where the Jayhawks did not win at least 20 games.
As for the Wildcats, they drop to 20-11 overall and 14-6 in the Big 12.
Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 21 points shooting 7-for-11 from the field and Caleb Love also added 16 points in the loss.
Kansas led in almost every major stat category in the game. The Jayhawks won the rebound battle 36-30 and the battle on the offensive glass 13-7. Kansas also distributed the ball better than Arizona finishing with 22 team assists compared to the Wildcats' 10. The Jayhawks finally won the turnover battle 8-5 in their regular season finale.
Kansas will look to keep the momentum headed into the Big 12 tournament, where it will likely be the No. 6 seeded team.