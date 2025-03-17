John Calipari Gives First Thoughts on Kansas and Hunter Dickinson
On Selection Sunday, Kansas basketball was named a seven seed in the West Region, drawing a matchup with tenth seeded Arkansas in Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday night (6:10 p.m. CT).
Sure, it’s the first time the Jayhawks weren’t a top-four seed in a quarter century. And no, it’s not what the expectation was after being the preseason No. 1 squad, and rattling off seven wins to open up the season. But, at the end of the day, all that matters is that Kansas heard its name called.
Like any other season, all the Jayhawks need to do is string together six straight wins, and they’ll find themselves on top of a ladder in San Antonio cutting down the nets as national champions.
First off though, Kansas must take care of business against an uber-talented Arkansas squad led by legendary head coach John Calipari.
And although it was an exhibition contest, these two squads have met this season, and it was the lower-seeded Razorbacks who had their way with the Jayhawks by a final score of 85-69.
But, Kansas was missing one key part of its squad, and Calipari will be the first to remind you:
“The big kid [Hunter Dickinson] didn’t play, he did not play here. So they’re a different team with him.”
The Jayhawks are not only a different team with Dickinson, but a much better one. Averaging 17.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, while tacking on 1.3 blocks on the other end, Dickinson is a man amongst boys, a Goliath of Goliath’s, and a dominant presence on both sides of the court.
And for Arkansas to take down Kansas a second time this season, and when it matters most in a win-or-go-home situation, well, the Razorbacks’ head man knows his squad will need to put their best product on the court.
“We’re going to have to have a heck of a game. And we’re going to have to play well,” said Calipari.