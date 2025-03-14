3 Key Numbers from Kansas Basketball's Disappointing Loss to Arizona
After taking down Arizona (21-11, 14-6 Big 12) just five days prior, Kansas (21-12, 11-9 Big 12) drew a rematch with the Wildcats in the second round of the conference tournament – and this time the result wasn’t a welcome-sight.
With the Wildcats in control from the opening tip until the final buzzer, they largely cruised to an 88-77 victory over the Jayhawks to inch one step closer to a Big 12 Tournament title.
Here are three key numbers that explain Kansas’ shortcomings, and Arizona’s triumph:
53.4
All season long, while Kansas’ offense has functioned in an unpredictable manner, the Jayhawks had been able to rely on the other end to always stay in games, and most of the time, survive.
But as far as defensive performances go, they saved the worst for last. Allowing Arizona to shoot 53.4 percent from the field (the best any team has shot against KU all season) en route to 88 points, the Jayhawks simply couldn’t buy a stop.
Poor rotations, or lack of them altogether, and miscommunications gave the Wildcats open looks all night long.
32
That was the discrepancy in bench points on Thursday night. An issue all season long, Kansas’ lack of depth was on full-display as it was knocked out of the Big 12 tournament.
With just 13 total points from their non-starters, the Jayhawks had less points off the bench than two Wildcat reserves scored by themselves. KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar put up 19 points each, while Kansas’ leading bench scorer David Coit managed just nine.
3
Pouring in a team-high 20 points and knocking down five triples, guard Zeke Mayo did everything he could to keep his Jayhawks in it. That scoring performance marked his third straight game of 20 or more points, and he’ll need to continue that hot play in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, or Kansas may be facing a first-round exit.