Kansas vs Arkansas 3 Big Questions For the NCAA Tournament Showdown
With seventh seeded Kansas (21-12), and tenth seeded Arkansas (20-13) set to face off on Thursday night (7:10 p.m. ET, CBS) in Providence, Rhode Island for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, each squad’s slate has been wiped clean, and both the Jayhawks and Razorbacks need to string together just six straight wins to be crowned national champions.
Step one in that process is beating the team in front of you, and these three questions may determine whether Kansas or Arkansas prevails in the opening round:
Can the Jayhawks live on the offensive glass?
Averaging 14.3 offensive rebounds per game over their last three outings, the Jayhawks – specifically the trio of Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, and Flory Bidunga – have been dominant on the offensive boards, and flipped those extra possessions into second chance points.
Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are an average-at-best rebounding squad (+0.8 margin on the season) who are without their leading rebounder in Adou Thiero (6.0 per game).
Does Arkansas turn Kansas over at a high rate?
The Razorbacks are a stingy defensive squad with seven players that have recorded at least 20 steals on the season. Lengthy, and with quick hands, they force 12.4 turnover per game.
On the flip side, the Jayhawks have had turnover woes all season long, and they’ve only been amplified down the stretch, as Kansas committed 13 or more in three of their last four contests.
Can the Jayhawks stay hot from deep?
An above average three point shooting squad, Kansas has knocked down its triples at a fairly high rate all year (35.2 percent). But, the Jayhawks have been noticeably hot in recent outings, connecting on at least 38.1 percent of their long distance shots in four straight games.
If they can continue that streak from deep, the Jayhawks will be well-positioned to take down John Calipari and his Razorbacks on Thursday night.