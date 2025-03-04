3 Key Numbers from Kansas Basketball's Loss at No. 3 Houston
Seeking a statement win, Kansas (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) took on No. 3 Houston (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) – which came in winners of eight straight - with a chance to turn everything around.
After battling all forty minutes, and cutting the deficit to just two with 20 seconds left, the Jayhawks ultimately fell short 65-59.
Here are three key numbers that tell the story of Kansas’ second straight loss:
17
Averaging 28.3 defensive rebounds per game (eighth in the country), the Jayhawks are one of the nation’s best teams on the defensive glass. They met the Cougars’ stellar offensive rebounding attack (12.4 per game), which was on full display Monday night, as the home squad snagged 17 boards led by Emanuel Sharp’s five off the bench. Houston flipped those rebounds into 11 second chance points, which proved to be just enough to hold off the visitors.
14
A season-long issue, the turnover woes were a glaring issue inside of the Fertitta Center for the Jayhawks, as they had 20 miscues – their second most this year. Houston’s length and pesky hands disrupted the Kansas offensive attack all night, never allowing big man Hunter Dickinson (seven turnovers) or guard Zeke Mayo (six turnovers) to find any consistent rhythm.
On the other end, the Jayhawks were only able to force six turnovers from the Cougars, resulting in a season-low turnover margin of -14.
35.3
Looking at the two aforementioned numbers, one may be naturally inclined to assume that Kansas was ran out of the gym, but their excellent defensive showing (aside from finishing the possessions with a rebound) allowed the Jayhawks to stay within striking distance all night.
Holding Houston to just 24-for-68 (35.3 percent) from the field, Kansas stifled the Cougars dynamic offensive attack behind top-notch rotations, and all-out effort.