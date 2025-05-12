Can Kansas Succeed Next Season With Freshman Star Darryn Peterson at the Helm?
The last time Kansas and head coach Bill Self landed the nation’s top recruit?
Back in 2016, when Self and his staff coaxed highly-touted guard Josh Jackson to Lawrence.
With sky-high expectations for the Jayhawks and their star freshman, both the program and Jackson himself met, and arguably surpassed those expectations.
Jackson averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks, helping Kansas to a 31-5 season, Big 12 regular season title, and Elite Eight appearance in his lone collegiate season.
Fast forward nearly a decade, and Kansas is set to welcome the Class of 2025’s top high school prospect in combo guard Darryn Peterson.
But, in the time that has passed since Jackson last laced up his shoes and took the floor in Allen Fieldhouse, the college basketball landscape has dramatically shifted.
NIL, the transfer portal, and changes in eligibility have led to talent no longer being the most desirable characteristic on a roster.
In today’s game, it’s all about experience – especially at the guard position.
Take a look at the lead guards from each Final Four squad this past season:
Houston’s LJ Cryer (age 23), Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. (age 22), Auburn’s Denver Jones (age 24), and even the young Duke squad was led by 21-year old Tyrese Proctor.
With that in mind, a question naturally arises:
Can Kansas win with a freshman point guard running the show?
Again, drawing on a recent example, Rutgers’ Dylan Harper immediately jumps to mind. The top ranked guard in the Class of 2024, Harper led the Scarlet Knights alongside fellow top-three overall recruit Ace Bailey.
Despite excellent campaigns from each of the freshmen, Rutgers finished under .500 (15-17), and hardly snuck into the Big Ten Tournament.
On the flip side, few past situations – including Harper’s – are comparable to Peterson’s. The 6-foot-5 guard will take over the reins as soon as he steps foot on Kansas’ campus, but he’ll be surrounded by a more talented, and experienced roster than Harper had at Rutgers.
Between Peterson’s college-ready abilities – ESPN’s Paul Biancardi calls Peterson “poised beyond his years” – that should allow him to successfully lead a program in his first year, a stellar supporting cast, and a Hall of Fame head coach in Bill Self, the young guard is well-positioned to push his squad to new heights.
Nonetheless, no amount of talent can make up for lack of experience, and the Jayhawks will certainly be the victim of inevitable late-game falters from Peterson – think Cooper Flagg this past year at Duke.
But, mistakes are part of the learning curve, and with a typically loaded non-conference slate, expect Peterson to work out the kinks, before finding his groove in Big 12 play, and beyond.