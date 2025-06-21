Kansas Basketball Extends Offer to Top Ten 2027 Prospect
Continuing to stay active in the high school recruiting ranks, Kansas offered 2027 prospect Bruce Branch III on Friday night. A 6-foot-7 wing from Prolific Prep, Branch is the nation’s tenth-rated overall prospect and fifth-best small forward, according to 247 Sports.
Lengthy and a solid athlete, Branch uses his long strides to get downhill, and stretch out past defenders to finish, or decelerate backwards to create space.
An impact player in transition, Branch can run the floor, put back missed layups, and, at times, bring the ball up and create for himself and his teammates. With a sound jumper on and off the dribble, Branch can knock down shots in the midrange or beyond the arc.
Already, Branch has a polished skill set that could seamlessly translate to the next level, but his frame must catch up with his game. Still with two seasons of high school basketball remaining, Branch has the time to add strength, and continue to build his athleticism – both of which will only enhance his stellar offensive bag.
Thus far, Branch holds 20 Division One offers, headlined by marquee programs such as Houston, Tennessee, Arizona, and UCLA.
Offering Branch is another clear sign that head coach Bill Self and his crew are now actively pursuing recruits outside of the Class of 2026, as the Jayhawks’ last three offers have been extended to 2027 and 2028 prospects – including the nation’s top player in 2027.