Kansas Basketball Guard Darryn Peterson Sits Down for Fan Q&A
Kansas freshman guard Darryn Peterson’s confidence has always been on full display when he’s on the basketball court, but that confidence recently came through off the court as well during a recent interview with former KU guard and current Kansas basketball radio color commentator Greg Gurley.
Peterson sat down with Gurley for an episode of the playful video series “Fans Wanna Know” (presented by the University of Kansas Health System) where KU basketball players answer questions submitted by Jayhawk fans to get to know the players more.
In this episode, Peterson was asked a bevy of questions, such as why he chose KU to play college ball.
“I chose Kansas just because the coaching staff and then the family environment I felt when I came on my visit,” said Peterson.
He was also asked a series of questions about his game in comparison to others on the team – including, “Who is the best defender on the team so far in practice?” and “Who on the team thinks they could beat Jacque Vaughn in his prime?”
Peterson’s answer to both questions? "Me."
It was exactly the type of response you’d want from the guy who is projected to be the best player (and likely leader) on the team this year.
KU has been missing that alpha dog mentality from its roster the past couple of years, but that doesn’t appear to be an issue with Peterson.
Nearly every time he steps on the court this season, he is going to be the best player on the floor – and he knows it. Does that mean he’ll play like it every game? Not necessarily. But having that type of confidence should spread to the guys around him and make KU that much more formidable this upcoming season.