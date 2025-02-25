Kansas Basketball Helps Make Unfortunate Ranking History
Kansas basketball has made an unexpected mark in a pretty rough way this season.
For the first time in 80 polls, the preseason No. 1 team has fallen out of the AP Top 25, and they’re not alone in their struggle. In fact, half of the preseason Top 10 is now unranked—a rare event that’s only happened four times in the past 55 years.
Kansas, which entered the season with championship hopes, is facing some tough times.
Alongside them, No. 3 UConn, No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Baylor, and No. 9 North Carolina have all dropped out of the Top 10 too. It’s a shocking turn for these teams, who started the year with such high expectations but have struggled with consistency and other challenges.
It’s a tough season for these powerhouse programs, but it’s also a reflection of how quickly things can change.
With so many teams underperforming, it’ll be interesting to see how the season plays out and whether any of these teams can turn things around and find their way back to the top.
For Kansas, this marks a sobering moment in a season that began with high hopes. Their fall from grace is especially notable given their sustained excellence and lofty expectations heading into the season.
The Jayhawks gave a glimpse of their potential with a dominant performance against Oklahoma State on Saturday, completely wiping the Cowboys off the face of the earth.
If they keep this level of play up, Kansas could very well make a late push back into the Top 25 and beyond.