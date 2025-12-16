KU’s Melvin Council Jr. Sweeps Big 12 Honors After Big Night vs NC State

Kansas basketball guard Melvin Council Jr. took home a trio of Big 12 awards on Monday following his historic night in the Jayhawks’ 77-76 overtime win at North Carolina State last weekend.

On Monday, Big 12 media members named Council the Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He was also one of five players named to the Big 12 Starting Five of the Week along with JT Toppin (Texas Tech), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Brayden Burries (Arizona), and Honor Huff (West Virginia).

In the win over the Wolfpack in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, Council scored a career-high 36 points – including the Jayhawks' final 13 points in regulation and 18 of the team's final 25 points.

Council was on fire all day, shooting 13-of-27 from the field (48.1%) and 9-of-15 (60%) from three-point range. He also had seven rebounds and four assists and did not commit a single turnover in the contest.

The nine three-pointers made are second most in KU men’s basketball history behind only Terry Brown, who coincidentally made 11 three-pointers against NC State back in January 1991.

The Big 12 awards are the first for Council thus far in his Kansas career and he is the first Jayhawk to win either the player of the week or newcomer of the week award so far this season.

Council has been a breath of fresh air for the Jayhawks this year after transferring from St. Bonaventure this offseason.

He has started every game for KU this year and averages 13.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while averaging 34.3 minutes of playing time. He’s shooting 37.3% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Perhaps most importantly, he’s been able to facilitate KU’s offense – even without the presence of KU’s star freshman Darryn Peterson who has battled injuries throughout his short time in Lawrence.

Council was a critical piece to KU’s No. 1 finish in this year’s Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, helping the Jayhawks defeat Notre Dame, Syracuse, and No. 17 Tennessee. He averaged 14.3 points per game and dropped 17 points versus the Volunteers. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists across the three games.

Council has scored in double digits in all but one game dating back to the Duke game on Nov. 18, and the Jayhawks will need him to continue his recent efforts as Big 12 play approaches in just two weeks’ time.