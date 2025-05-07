KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Hosts Big12 Transfer Big Man For Visit in Lawrence

The Jayhawks are seeking to add size and experience in Oklahoma State transfer Patrick Suemnick

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 12, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Patrick Suemnick (24) controls the ball as TCU Horned Frogs center Malick Diallo (32) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Patrick Suemnick (24) controls the ball as TCU Horned Frogs center Malick Diallo (32) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Kansas basketball roster has slowly taken shape throughout the offseason, and although it hasn’t quite reached its final product, head coach Bill Self and his staff are surely quite satisfied with their haul thus far.

Headlined by returning big man Flory Bidunga - 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks as a freshman last season - and incoming top-ranked guard Darryn Peterson to go along with a solid transfer class, Kansas appears primed to enter next season with high aspirations. 

Nonetheless, there’s always work to do, and Self has turned his attention toward one specific need: frontcourt depth.

With that in mind, it appears the Jayhawks are targeting Patrick Suemnick – a 6-foot-8 transfer from Oklahoma State who recently completed a visit to Lawrence. 

Last season, Suemnick put up just 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds, playing only 11.7 minutes per game during his lone season with the Cowboys.

Suemnick originally tipped off his collegiate career at Robert Morris, before transferring to fellow Big 12 program West Virginia – where he spent two years. 

Although Suemnick has never averaged more than 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in a single campaign during his career - his junior year at West Virginia - he offers a combination of size and experience the Jayhawks need.

Not only could Suemnick provide important minutes off the bench, but his ability to push the Kansas young bigs - Bidunga and freshman Bryson Tiller - in practice could pay dividends throughout next season.

