Dan Hurley Laughs off Kansas Fans’ Expletive Chants After Big Matchup

During Tuesday's contest between Kansas and UConn, the Huskies pulled away late with a huge road victory, defeating the Jayhawks 61-56 in a gritty showdown.



It was a big-time win for Dan Hurley's squad in its first true road game of the season, particularly due to the raucous environment created in Allen Fieldhouse.

Despite the loss, the 15,000+ Jayhawk fans in the crowd had the venue rocking all night long, often taking UConn out of its element. At one point in the game, KU fans throughout the arena began to chant "F*** Dan Hurley."

The often controversial coach has been known for his outspoken nature in the past, making him a very polarizing figure. But when asked about the chants during his postgame press conference, Hurley said he didn’t have much of an opinion on it.



"I wasn’t expecting that. Everyone was so nice to me the last time," Hurley joked after the game, in reference to his last game coaching in the Phog in December 2023. "I don’t really have an opinion. If that’s how people wanna carry themselves in the game, it's sports. We're all [expletive] gladiators."

UConn head coach responds to the “f**k Dan Hurley” chants inside Allen Fieldhouse tonight-



“I don’t really have an opinion on it…we’re all f**king gladiators.” pic.twitter.com/N8fZ0guVgz — Bethany J. Bowman (@bjbowman13) December 3, 2025

As he knows, the chants were all in good fun, even if Jayhawk fans meant it at the time. It also wasn't the first time an opposing fanbase has been hostile toward the fiery head coach.



Tensions were high the entire game, and fans knew they had to get rowdy to give the Jayhawks a shot on a night they were short-handed without star freshman Darryn Peterson. Unfortunately, the expletives directed to Hurley didn't do the trick, but it was probably worth a shot anyways.

KU head coach Bill Self didn't share the same sentiment following the loss, though. He said that there was no place for chants like that, and that he and the public-address announcer urged the students to stop the chant.



"Verbally I said, 'Knock it off.' Because you don't do that," Self said about the chants. "But the thing about the atmosphere was great. Students were great. It was a big-time atmosphere. That was fun to be part of that from an atmosphere standpoint."

Considering Self has always been one of the classiest coaches in college basketball, it's not surprising to hear him say that.



At the end of the day, Hurley and his team got the last laugh. At least he didn't make a big deal about it and acknowledged that it was all entertainment.