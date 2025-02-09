Kansas Basketball Loses Again, So What's Next?
Kansas Basketball lost again on Saturday, this time it was to its in-state rival, Kansas State, in a key conference matchup.
The Jayhawks have now lost three of their last five games, leaving Kansas' head coach Bill Self and fans once again searching for answers.
Kansas' two wins in this five game stretch have come on the road against a struggling TCU team and at home against a banged up No. 8 Iowa State team who hasn't won in Lawrence since 2017.
At times, Kansas' roster plays together like the preseason No. 1 team in the country and at other times they play like a middle to bottom half of the pack Big 12 team.
The Jayhawks' struggle for identity and consistency is not a new problem this late into the season, but it is still a problem that has yet to receive any answers.
Kansas' 16-7 overall record should not be a reflection of its roster with an explosive mixture of offensive, defensive, and experienced talent yet it is.
What is Next for this Jayhawk Team?
The Jayhawks may suffered another heartbreaking loss, but it's not all doom and gloom.
Kansas has a relatively light schedule remaining this month before ending the regular season in March with three straight Top 25 matchups.
This schedule includes Colorado twice, Utah, BYU and Oklahoma State, and it should give the Jayhawks time to fix their issues before the tough stretch to end the season.
Kansas will look to answer its problem of identity and inconsistency in this next five game stretch.
A change in team chemistry, ball movement, and play making abilities can light the fire that this team needs.
With eight games remaining in the regular season, Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament seeding implications need to be in the back of the minds of Bill Self and his players as they look to peak at the right time.