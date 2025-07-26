KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Makes Latest Cut for A Pair of Top 50 Recruits

The Jayhawks are featured in the latest list for two highly-touted recruits from the Class of 2026

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 30, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the last week or so, it has felt as though nearly every time a key 2026 prospect has released their latest top schools, Kansas has been featured. And two top-50 recruits in Bo Ogden (No. 49) and Latrell Allmond (No. 41) are no different. 

On Thursday, Ogden, a 6-foot-5 wing from Texas, cut his list to six, and included coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks, along with Tennessee, Gonzaga, Purdue, Texas, and Virginia. Despite entering the battle for Ogden a bit late (Kansas offered him just over a month ago), Self and Co. are clearly well in the mix for Ogden’s talents. 

Arguably the top shooter in the country, Ogden is knockdown from long range. And although he specializes as a marksman, Ogden still has the ability to get to the cup and finish. 

Meanwhile, Allmond – who the Jayhawks have been involved with for quite a while (offered him in June of 2024) – is down to nine schools. A powerful, lengthy forward with great size (6-foot-8 and 225 pounds), Allmond spends much of his time around the basket – and usually above the rim. He also possesses a solid jumper, and is a top-notch shot-blocker. 

The Jayhawks will duke it out with a handful of high-quality programs in Tennessee, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, Arizona, Michigan State, Miami, and Oklahoma State for Allmond.

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball