Kansas Basketball Makes Latest Cut for A Pair of Top 50 Recruits
Over the last week or so, it has felt as though nearly every time a key 2026 prospect has released their latest top schools, Kansas has been featured. And two top-50 recruits in Bo Ogden (No. 49) and Latrell Allmond (No. 41) are no different.
On Thursday, Ogden, a 6-foot-5 wing from Texas, cut his list to six, and included coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks, along with Tennessee, Gonzaga, Purdue, Texas, and Virginia. Despite entering the battle for Ogden a bit late (Kansas offered him just over a month ago), Self and Co. are clearly well in the mix for Ogden’s talents.
Arguably the top shooter in the country, Ogden is knockdown from long range. And although he specializes as a marksman, Ogden still has the ability to get to the cup and finish.
Meanwhile, Allmond – who the Jayhawks have been involved with for quite a while (offered him in June of 2024) – is down to nine schools. A powerful, lengthy forward with great size (6-foot-8 and 225 pounds), Allmond spends much of his time around the basket – and usually above the rim. He also possesses a solid jumper, and is a top-notch shot-blocker.
The Jayhawks will duke it out with a handful of high-quality programs in Tennessee, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, Arizona, Michigan State, Miami, and Oklahoma State for Allmond.