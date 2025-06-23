Kansas Basketball Enters Battle With Purdue and Texas For Top 50 2026 Prospect
Shortly after offering Texas native Billy White on Monday, Kansas turned around and offered his AAU teammate, and fellow top-50 prospect Bo Ogden a mere hour later.
Being a premier college basketball blue blood, Kansas immediately has a leg up in the recruitment of any high school prospect, but for Ogden, there is a key caveat: his father, Chris Ogden, is the General Manager for the Texas basketball program, and a former Longhorn himself.
The younger Ogden, who holds over ten offers, has already taken an official visit to Purdue – the other current frontrunner in his recruitment.
One of the nation’s top shooters, Ogden can truly shoot the cover off the ball. Spot-up, coming off flares or ball-screens, or in isolation situations, the scenario doesn’t matter. If Ogden is putting up a jumper, it’ll likely find nylon.
Ogden offsets his shooting ability with a solid downhill game that consists largely of one-leg finishes at the rim – usually just sneaking a lay-up past the outstretched arms of a bigger defender.
Listed as a 6-foot-5 small forward, Ogden doesn’t exactly have significant size at his position, but makes up for it with a lightning-quick release and a stellar first step.
247 Sports rates Ogden as the 50th-best player in the country and 20th-ranked small forward in the Class of 2026. Kansas appears to be battling primarily with Purdue and Texas, although Virginia – who has scheduled a visit with Ogden – is seemingly firmly in the mix as well.