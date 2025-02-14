KANSAS

Kansas Basketball: Computer Models Predict Jayhawks' Upcoming Game at Utah

Kansas is looking for a much-needed road win at Utah on Saturday night

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self watches his team during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.
Feb 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self watches his team during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although the Big 12 regular season championship is essentially out of sight, Kansas basketball still has a ton to play for regarding seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are currently ranked 17th in the AP Poll Top 25 and travel to Utah to take on a struggling Utes outfit on Saturday night.

Kansas sits at 8-5 in league play while Utah is 5-8, but the Utes are 4-2 in Big 12 games on their home court this season while Kansas is just 3-3 in conference games away from Allen Fieldhouse.

So what do the impartial computers say will happen as the Jayhawks head west on Saturday night?

Massey Ratings Predict Kansas at Utah:

Massey Ratings projection for Kansas at Utah:

Most likely score: Kansas 74, Utah 70

Chance of victory: Kansas 64%, Utah 36%

ESPN BPI Prediction for Kansas at Utah

Hunter Dickinson makes a play for Kansas against Iowa State at Allen Fieldhous
Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots against Iowa State Cyclones guard Demarion Watson (4) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

ESPN Basketball Power Index Game Prediction:

Kansas Chance of Victory: 74.3%
Utah Chance of Victory: 25.6%

Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Betting Information:

DaJuan Harris, Jr. drives against Iowa Stat
Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) shoots against Iowa State Cyclones guard Demarion Watson (4) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Betting information for Saturday night's game at Utah courtesy of FanDuel:

Pointspread: Kansas -7.5
Total: 145.5
Money lines: Kansas -300, Utah +240

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More From Kansas Jayhawks On SI

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Basketball