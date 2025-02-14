Kansas Basketball: Computer Models Predict Jayhawks' Upcoming Game at Utah
Although the Big 12 regular season championship is essentially out of sight, Kansas basketball still has a ton to play for regarding seeding in the NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks are currently ranked 17th in the AP Poll Top 25 and travel to Utah to take on a struggling Utes outfit on Saturday night.
Kansas sits at 8-5 in league play while Utah is 5-8, but the Utes are 4-2 in Big 12 games on their home court this season while Kansas is just 3-3 in conference games away from Allen Fieldhouse.
So what do the impartial computers say will happen as the Jayhawks head west on Saturday night?
Massey Ratings Predict Kansas at Utah:
Massey Ratings projection for Kansas at Utah:
Most likely score: Kansas 74, Utah 70
Chance of victory: Kansas 64%, Utah 36%
ESPN BPI Prediction for Kansas at Utah
ESPN Basketball Power Index Game Prediction:
Kansas Chance of Victory: 74.3%
Utah Chance of Victory: 25.6%
Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Betting Information:
Betting information for Saturday night's game at Utah courtesy of FanDuel:
Pointspread: Kansas -7.5
Total: 145.5
Money lines: Kansas -300, Utah +240
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.