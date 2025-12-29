Realistic Expectations for Kansas Basketball in Big 12 Play

The Big 12 has always been one of, if not the best, basketball conferences in the country, and it might be better than ever this year. The league accounts for two of the nation's top three teams and six programs ranked inside the AP Top 25.



Kansas will play every team in the conference at least once, including two matchups apiece with No. 1 Arizona and No. 3 Iowa State. Needless to say, it won't be an easy slate for the Jayhawks.

Right now, KU sits at 10-3 with quality wins over teams like Tennessee, NC State, and Syracuse. However, the Jayhawks have come up short in other marquee matchups, including games against North Carolina, Duke, and UConn.



The Jayhawks will undoubtedly experience highs and lows in Big 12 play, but these are the most realistic expectations for them for the next two and a half months.

Expectations for Kansas Basketball in Big 12 Action

As previously mentioned, Kansas will play a home-and-home series with both Arizona and ISU. These two programs are national title contenders and will likely finish as No. 1 or No. 2 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.



While KU did not receive the most favorable draw, it is reasonable to expect at least one win at Allen Fieldhouse and possibly stealing one road game if the team is playing really well.

Matchups like road games at Texas Tech and Kansas State and a home contest against BYU will be telling in determining where this group truly stands in conference play. With the move to an 18-game conference schedule and seven of those games coming against ranked opponents, even an 11-7 or 12-6 record would be a strong result and likely good enough for a top-five seed in March Madness.



Bill Self and Co. have struggled in conference play over the past two seasons, particularly on the road, posting a 6-13 record away from Allen Fieldhouse during that span. The Jayhawks cannot afford to drop road games to lesser opponents as they have in recent years.

Their first test comes Jan. 3 against UCF in Orlando. Any team in the Big 12 is capable of winning at home, making road performance especially important.



Kansas has shown it can win away from Lawrence, proven by its overtime victory at NC State earlier this month. Ultimately, a realistic goal for KU in conference play is reaching double-digit wins, with 12 or 13 victories likely being the upper end of what is attainable.

