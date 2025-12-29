FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 for Rams vs. Falcons Monday Night Football
New users can claim an incredible welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required for Monday Night Football on Dec. 29. Simply bet $5 on the Rams vs. Falcons matchup and receive $250 in bonus bets if your wager wins. This exciting sportsbook promos opportunity comes as the Los Angeles Rams fight for their division title against the Atlanta Falcons.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Rams vs. Falcons
The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any available market. If that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Consider these key terms and conditions for the FanDuel sign-up bonus:
- You must use a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus amount returned.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread against Atlanta and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if you lose your initial wager on the Falcons, you won't receive the bonus bets. When using your $250 bonus on future markets, only the winnings are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer
Getting started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus is straightforward. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer before Monday Night Football:
- Register using a link on this page to start the sign-up process and download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred banking method like PayPal, debit card, or credit card.
- Place a $5 initial wager on any FanDuel sports betting market, including the Rams vs. Falcons game.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Ready to get started? Check out our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about this top-rated sportsbook.
Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this new customer welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities. Current customers can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel mobile app. These ongoing offers help enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.