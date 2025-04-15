Kansas Set to Welcome Class of 2026's Top Ranked Prospect For an Official Visit
With Class of 2025 recruit Darryn Peterson joining Kansas for the upcoming season, the Jayhawks are already set to bring in one No. 1 recruit (according to 247 Sports).
But, per usual with head coach Bill Self and his staff, there is always more work to do, and they’ve now set their sights on yet another top-ranked prospect.
This time, it’s Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026. A 6-foot-7, 245 pound forward, Stokes offers a combination of size, strength, and athleticism unrivaled by anyone in the high school basketball ranks.
With next-level downhill ability, a smooth stroke, and two-way upside, Stokes is truly the full package on both ends.
Last season on the EYBL circuit, Stokes poured in 20.0 points, grabbed 8.3 rebounds, and dished out 2.9 assists for the Oakland Soldiers.
Naturally, the Jayhawks are seeking Stokes’ talents, and have arranged an official visit for the young prospect this weekend (according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports).
According to Keegan Pope of On3 Sports, while Stokes has stated numerous times that he has no plans to reclassify to 2025 – which would have him joining college basketball next season – rumors have continued to circulate as Stokes announced he won’t be playing on the AAU circuit this summer.
In a dream situation for Self and the Jayhawks, perhaps Stokes could make the jump up a year, and form college basketball’s top freshman duo alongside Peterson.
But as it stands now, Stokes would be a Class of 2026 commit - although he's still undecided. Although Kansas is yet to land a player from his class, Stokes could potentially change that and give the Jayhawks the nation’s top-ranked recruit for a second straight year.