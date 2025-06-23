Kansas Basketball Offers Son of Former NBA Star
In recent weeks, Kansas has been focusing its recruiting efforts on younger high schoolers, but on Sunday, the Jayhawks outdid themselves, offering Class of 2029 recruit JJ Crawford, who’s yet to attend his first day of high school.
The son of three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year recipient and 20-year veteran Jamal Crawford, JJ certainly has the genes to develop into an amateur phenom – a status he’s already nearing.
According to his X account, the Seattle, Washington native now holds five Division One offers, including Montana, Missouri, Rutgers, Washington, and Kansas.
Similar to his father, JJ has an uncanny ability to create space off the dribble and get his jumper off. Also a knockdown shooter from long range, JJ is impactful as a floor-spacer in catch-and-shoot situations.
Also per his X account, Crawford is a 6-foot-3 combo guard (although Rivals lists him at 6-foot-1). Young, and with a body that’s clearly still a work in progress physically, Crawford has loads of time for his frame to fill out – a process that may take some time considering he’s likely still growing.
Getting into the mix for a prospect like Crawford – who figures to be ranked highly when his class is officially listed on recruiting sites – early can play an influential role come signing day.
Having extended an offer before Crawford even enters high school, head coach Bill Self and his staff are ensuring they’re well-positioned in the Crawford sweepstakes before his recruiting truly heats up.