Kansas Basketball Receives Defensive Praise From Houston's Kelvin Sampson

Kelvin Sampson: Kansas Defense Earned Respect After Tough Battle vs Houston
Following Kansas’ (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) 65-59 nailbiter loss at No. 3 Houston (26-4, 18-1 Big 12), the Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson praised Bill Self and his Jayhawks’ lockdown defense in the postgame press conference:
“First of all, I want to congratulate Bill and his kids," said Sampson. "That’s the number six rated defense in the country… 7-foot-2 center, they’ve got a brick wall of a four man in Adams, they got a kid that starts at point guard that won the national championship. I have so much respect for Kansas and their program.”
Kansas’ defense – which has been excellent all season – turned in another gem of a performance, holding Houston to an abysmal 24-for-68 (35.3%) from the field.
KJ Adams entirely neutralized forward J’Wan Roberts, allowing the uber-efficient four man (50.6% from the field on the season) to score just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.
And with that lockdown defensive performance, Adams earned his props from Houston’s head man:
“Adams was hard to score on. They didn’t double him. He just did a great job of playing right in the middle… he wouldn’t give him an angle,” said Sampson.
While it wasn’t quite enough to push the Jayhawks to a win, their defensive performance and relentless fight gave the Cougars a worthy battle, and certainly caught the attention of Sampson.
“Kansas played hard, they played tough tonight. That was a classic Big 12 slugfest.”