Kansas Basketball Receives Defensive Praise From Houston's Kelvin Sampson

Holding Houston to just 35.3% from the field, the Jayhawks gave the No. 3 team in the country a run for its money

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Kelvin Sampson: Kansas Defense Earned Respect After Tough Battle vs Houston

Following Kansas’ (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) 65-59 nailbiter loss at No. 3 Houston (26-4, 18-1 Big 12), the Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson praised Bill Self and his Jayhawks’ lockdown defense in the postgame press conference:

“First of all, I want to congratulate Bill and his kids," said Sampson. "That’s the number six rated defense in the country… 7-foot-2 center, they’ve got a brick wall of a four man in Adams, they got a kid that starts at point guard that won the national championship. I have so much respect for Kansas and their program.” 

Kansas’ defense – which has been excellent all season – turned in another gem of a performance, holding Houston to an abysmal 24-for-68 (35.3%) from the field.

KJ Adams entirely neutralized forward J’Wan Roberts, allowing the uber-efficient four man (50.6% from the field on the season) to score just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

And with that lockdown defensive performance, Adams earned his props from Houston’s head man:

“Adams was hard to score on. They didn’t double him. He just did a great job of playing right in the middle… he wouldn’t give him an angle,” said Sampson.

While it wasn’t quite enough to push the Jayhawks to a win, their defensive performance and relentless fight gave the Cougars a worthy battle, and certainly caught the attention of Sampson. 

“Kansas played hard, they played tough tonight. That was a classic Big 12 slugfest.” 

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

