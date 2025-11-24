Kansas Basketball Recruiting Hopeful Bruce Branch Reclasses to 2026
Bill Self and his staff have already assembled a highly talented 2026 recruiting class. The best part is that it's not yet complete.
Self is still working on the top player, Tyran Stokes, to make his way to Lawrence. However, a new recruit has just entered the picture.
Bruce Branch, a top player in the class of 2027, recently announced he is reclassifying to the class of 2026. As a 2026 prospect, he is still rated as a five-star athlete and the No. 6 overall recruit per 247Sports Composite.
This is significant news for the Jayhawks. With the uncertainty and quietness of Stokes’ recruitment, the Jayhawks have the chance to cap off their 2026 class with a phenomenal player who could step in and produce right away next season.
Branch can do it all and is regarded as a terrific player by many analysts and scouts. For starters, the Florida native stands at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds. He is listed as a small forward but plays like a guard.
Branch has a dangerous offensive skillset, as he can score from all three levels, and is consistently improving. On the defensive side, his size and length help him create havoc on both ends of the floor - over the course of last summer, he averaged 1.3 blocks per game.
The talented forward would help take this 2026 recruitment class to the next level. With his commitment, Kansas would have a very talented starting five without off-season work that will be made in the transfer portal.
With Branch’s reclassification, he’ll need to decide promptly on where his home will be next year. Luckily for Kansas, the Jayhawks are already at an advantage.
Branch is an Adidas kid, which, in the new college basketball era, can be a leading factor in where a prospect will take their talents. Branch played for the Compton Magic, which is a part of the 3SSB circuit, throughout his AAU tenure. He also plays basketball for Prolific Prep, an Adidas-sponsored program that is home to Kansas’ star freshman Darryn Peterson.
If Peterson were to help recruit Branch to come to Kansas, that could play a huge role in his decision. Unfortunately, Branch did not cross paths with Peterson, as he made the move to join Prolific Prep this past summer, but he can still be tied to Peterson.
Bill Self and company are still actively involved in Stokes’ recruitment. Either way, it sounds like this 2026 recruitment class is not finished, and a top recruit could still make his way to Lawrence.