Kansas Basketball Signee Nginyu Ngala: What He Brings and How He Fits
On Friday, Kansas added Canadian guard Nginyu Ngala to its roster for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. The 5-foot-10 point guard comes to Lawrence by way of Sudbury, Canada, where he suited up at Laurentian University last season, putting up averages of 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
Here is what Ngala will bring to Kansas and how he’ll fit in the Jayhawks’ rotation.
What He’ll Bring
With a lightning-quick first step and blazing straight-line speed, Ngala has top-tier athleticism to make up for his lack of size. And with his short stature, Ngala has a lower center of gravity, giving him a stronger base – which he often uses to power through defenders.
Not only can Ngala get downhill in both transition and the halfcourt, but he’s also a sniper from deep, having shot 39.2 percent from long range last season on a shot diet that included some tough, off-the-dribble jumpers. To top it off, Ngala is an excellent table-setter, creating for his teammates and delivering on-target dimes.
Most importantly, Ngala is tremendously experienced. No matter the location of a player’s collegiate reps (which, in Ngala’s case, came up north in Canada), there is no replacement for additional years of high-level basketball – something the 26-year old has in spades. Whether it’s in the locker room, or on the court, Ngala’s experience should pay dividends for Kansas this season.
How He’ll Fit
The Jayhawks don’t have a true point guard – which is a bill Ngala fits to a tee – but their lineup arguably doesn’t need one. Still, Ngala offers depth in the backcourt, and will certainly have the opportunity to compete for rotational minutes. His jump in competition level to bigger, faster, and stronger opponents may hinder his ability to get to the rim, but Ngala still figures to be an impactful facilitator and shooter in the minutes he provides.
At the very least, if Ngala doesn’t crack the rotation, he still serves as a mentor figure to the young Darryn Peterson and a positive locker room presence.