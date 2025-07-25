Kansas Lands Unexpected International Transfer to 2025-26 Roster
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks received a surprise commitment on Friday.
Nginyu Ngala, a 5-foot-10 Canadian point guard out of Laurentian University in Sudbury, Canada, pledged to KU to play in the upcoming college basketball season.
Despite reports that Self was hospitalized on Thursday to undergo a heart procedure, the Hall of Fame head coach is staying active on the recruiting trail.
Ngala is a 26-year-old veteran who averaged 14.9 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists at Laurentian in 2024-25. He also shot 39.2% from 3-point range and 40.4% overall.
In 2024, he graduated from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to play at Laurentian.
Although he is undersized, Ngala is a quick, strong guard who can provide instant offense from beyond the arc when called upon.
The addition comes weeks after Noah Shelby transferred away from the program.
Ngala joins a long list of offseason additions that KU has landed over the past few years, including Johnny Furphy (August 2023) and David Coit (August 2024).
The commitment caught many fans off guard, as his name had not circulated in typical recruiting circles since he is from Canada. Still, his maturity and experience could prove invaluable for a relatively young roster.
Kansas still has one more scholarship to fill if Self chooses to, but the Jayhawks have more than enough depth in the backcourt heading into the 2025-26 campaign.