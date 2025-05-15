Kansas Basketball Transfer Target Struggles in First Draft Combine Scrimmage
The Kansas Jayhawks are awaiting the final decision of Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams, who is mulling whether to pursue his NBA dreams or go back to school for another year.
Williams is currently participating in the NBA Draft Combine, where he opted into the event's 5x5 scrimmages over the next few days.
On Wednesday, the former Red Raider competed in the combine's first scrimmage. Unfortunately for him, it did not go as planned.
Williams was the only player on Team Domercant who failed to score a bucket. He shot 0-for-5 from the field and posted a goose egg in the scoring column, adding seven rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes played.
Those numbers were not too encouraging for Williams, nor were his measurements at the combine.
He was officially listed as just over 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, making him relatively sized for a forward with his skill set.
Even after averaging 7.5 and 5.5 rebounds in the past two years, respectively, Williams does not particularly fit the mold of a hybrid forward in today's league.
247 Sports and CBS Sports analyst Isaac Trotter noted that the biggest players in the race for Williams back at the NCAA level include NC State, Ohio State, and KU.
Most draft outlets project Williams to be drafted in the mid-to-late second round, with some having him go undrafted.
Those mocks could be from scouts who are unsure of his status since he kept a return to college in play, but his measurements at the combine certainly did not help his stock.
Williams will look to get back on track in the upcoming drills and scrimmages, though the Jayhawks may selfishly want him to underachieve so he withdraws from the draft.