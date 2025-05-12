KANSAS

Kansas Transfer Target Participating in NBA Draft Combine 5x5 Scrimmages

Kansas transfer portal target Darrion Williams could make or break his draft stock in the NBA Draft Combine's scrimmages.

Joshua Schulman

Feb 12, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Darrion Williams (5) dribbles the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr (3) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks have been quiet in the transfer portal for the past few weeks, but that is partially because they have yet to learn the status of a leading target.

Bill Self is awaiting the decision of former Texas Tech star Darrion Williams, who is split between staying in the NBA Draft or returning to college.

Williams is testing the waters and will participate in the NBA Draft Combine to bolster his stock. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony revealed that the KU target will play for Team Domercant in the combine's 5x5 scrimmages.

Along with other highly-rated prospects, Williams opted in to the combine's scrimmages with hopes of impressing NBA teams.

Williams was incredible during his two years with the Red Raiders, averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 67 games. The 6-foot-6 forward is an all-around star who was named to the All-Big 12 First Team this year.

Without a true power forward to pair with center Flory Bidunga, Williams is the perfect fit for the Jayhawks given his versatility on the boards and above-average inside scoring. KU is also interested in international wing prospect Dame Sarr, who recently visited campus for an official visit.

Widely viewed as a mid-to-late second-round draft choice, Williams must decide whether to take a chance on being drafted late or return to the NCAA to continue improving his game.

Kansas undoubtedly remains among Williams' top options if he decides to stay in college, but the Jayhawks should prepare for the possibility of him officially going pro.

Fans can watch Williams take the floor for the scrimmages starting Wednesday, May 14, on ESPN.

