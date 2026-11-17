Kansas basketball freshman Tyran Stokes and senior guard Tre White both received Big 12 honors this week after a pair of stellar showings in the Jayhawks’ win over Kentucky last week in the Champions Classic.

KU defeated UK by a convincing final score of 89-69. Stokes and White were responsible for 53 of the 89 points scored by the Jayhawks, including a combined 8-of-16 from 3-point range.

Stokes – who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week – finished the game with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field (42.1%) and 4-of-8 (50%) from behind the arc. He also had 10 rebounds and four assists in the win, marking his first double-double of his collegiate career.

White was named Big 12 Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field (68.8%) and 4-of-8 (50%) from three. He also grabbed six rebounds and had one steal and one block.

Both White and Stokes looked dominant in KU’s win over Kentucky. If the Jayhawks can get that level of production on a regular basis – particularly with the outside shooting – they will be very tough to beat this season.

Kansas will need White and Stokes to be on their game as they get set for the Players Era 8 Tournament that begins in Las Vegas this week. It’s a strong field this year that will certainly test the Jayhawks to see where they’re at as a team early in the season.

If KU wins their first two games, there’s a good chance they’ll face either the Florida Gators (No. 1 in AP Top 25) or the Houston Cougars (No. 8 in AP Top 25) in the championship game on Thursday.

Kansas and UNLV tip off on Tuesday night in the first round of the tournament at 8:30 p.m. CT. The game will be aired live on ESPN.

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