Kansas Commit Corbin Allen: What He'll Bring and How He'll Fit
Amidst the Dame Sarr saga, Kansas went and found a different wing in the Class of 2025, but quite a talented one in 6-foot-5 guard Corbin Allen from Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Reigning from the same high school as the former Jayhawks star Ochai Agbaji, and after breaking Agbaji’s program scoring record, Allen seemed poised to wind up in Jayhawk threads.
Here’s the rundown on head coach Bill Self’s latest addition.
Kansas on SI recruiting take: Corbin Allen
With a picturesque form, Allen specializes as a spot-up shooter, especially from the corners. While he has a midrange pullup and floater in his bag, Allen prefers to either catch-and-shoot from deep or get downhill and finish at the rack.
Patient around the rim, Allen has solid footwork and finishes well through contact, but always works his way back to his right hand, using inside-hand finishes even on the left side of the basket.
A solid athlete with a high motor, Allen is an excellent offensive rebounder from the guard position. Defensively, his physical tools and all-out effort allow him to thrive as a one-on-one defender.
Joining a talented wing room headlined by transfers Tre White and Jayden Dawson, fellow incoming freshman Samis Calderon, and returning guard Elmarko Jackson, Allen’s path to rotational minutes as a freshman seems to be quite the uphill battle. But, in time, Allen has the potential to blossom into a big piece of Kansas’ puzzle.