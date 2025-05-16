Could New Kansas Basketball Commit Be the Next Ochai Agbaji?
In a hectic week of recruiting news for the Kansas Jayhawks, the program received some good news on Friday.
Oak Park High School standout and Class of 2025 3-star prospect Corbin Allen committed to KU via his X account.
It was a pleasant surprise for the Jayhawks, as they nabbed the local star who had been committed to San Diego until last month.
Coincidentally, one of the greatest players in recent Kansas history — Ochai Agbaji — also attended Oak Park and was a 3-star recruit out of high school.
The two are somewhat connected since Allen broke the school's all-time scoring record in February, a number that was previously held by Agbaji.
But the similarities don't stop there. Both players were given the DiRenna Award, handed to the best basketball player in the Kansas City area, with Agbaji taking it home in 2018 and Allen winning it this past year.
During his time at Oak Park, Allen was nothing short of incredible. He led his team to a 31-1 record as a senior and became the first player to record 1,000 points and rebounds in program history.
According to Oak Park's stats, the 6-foot-5 combo guard averaged 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 2024-25.
Nobody expected Agbaji to transform into the player he became at KU, and it certainly isn't out of the question for Allen to bud into a big-time contributor for the Jayhawks.
Allen was coached by Jayhawk great Sherron Collins since 2023, when he took over at the helm for Oak Park.
With three scholarships remaining for Kansas to fill, Allen may not see immediate playing time in a crowded backcourt. However, considering how Self has developed players like him in the past, his long-term potential should be off the charts.